6-9am: Mel

9am-12pm: John Timmons

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Speed of Sound with Tracy Bonham

2pm – Interview with Jen Cloher

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

Wednesday Trivia returns! We’ll be giving away some nice prizes for answering some themed trivia questions throughout today’s show. The theme today is: Covers of Rolling Stone with giveaways of the soundtrack to Ken Burns’ film The Vietnam War.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

La Tribu de Abrante flew from Puerto Rico to Philadelphia last weekend to perform a lively set with loads of Latin percussion. Band leader Hiram (EAR-am) Abrante talks about seeing his fans as part of his family, and shares how his own family and fellow musicians in Puerto Rico have fared post hurricane on the next World Cafe.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.