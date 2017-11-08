6-9am: Mel
9am-12pm: John Timmons
12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.
1pm – Speed of Sound with Tracy Bonham
2pm – Interview with Jen Cloher
3pm-6pm – Laura Shine
Wednesday Trivia returns! We’ll be giving away some nice prizes for answering some themed trivia questions throughout today’s show. The theme today is: Covers of Rolling Stone with giveaways of the soundtrack to Ken Burns’ film The Vietnam War.
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
La Tribu de Abrante flew from Puerto Rico to Philadelphia last weekend to perform a lively set with loads of Latin percussion. Band leader Hiram (EAR-am) Abrante talks about seeing his fans as part of his family, and shares how his own family and fellow musicians in Puerto Rico have fared post hurricane on the next World Cafe.
8-9pm: Sir Microcosm
Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!
9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.