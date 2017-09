6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

11am – Company of Thieves stop by before their show tonight at Zanzabar.

12pm-3pm: Mel Fisher

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

4:30pm – The Deloreans stop by to debut a new song for us!

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Colombian 6-piece band Tribu Baharú makes music with one goal in mind: they want to make you move. They brought high energy percussion, Afro-Caribbean flavor and a whole lot of joy to the stage this past July at Nuevofest. Thanks to our Latin Roots series, you’ve got a front row seat to that set from Tribu Baharú on the next World Cafe.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.