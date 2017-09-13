6-9am: Duke
9am-12pm: John Timmons
11am – Company of Thieves stop by before their show tonight at Zanzabar.
12pm-3pm: Mel Fisher
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.
3pm-6pm – Laura Shine
4:30pm – The Deloreans stop by to debut a new song for us!
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
Colombian 6-piece band Tribu Baharú makes music with one goal in mind: they want to make you move. They brought high energy percussion, Afro-Caribbean flavor and a whole lot of joy to the stage this past July at Nuevofest. Thanks to our Latin Roots series, you’ve got a front row seat to that set from Tribu Baharú on the next World Cafe.
8-9pm: Sir Microcosm
Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!
9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.