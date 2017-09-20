6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with David Crosby

2pm – Interview with Rusty Young of Poco

3pm-6pm – Mel Fisher

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

In July NPR published Turning the Tables, a list of the 150 greatest albums by women. If you saw the rankings and longed to hear more from the women who helped decide what made it, or if you simply are a huge fan of some of the killer ’90s albums that were featured, you will want to listen to the next World Cafe! We have some fun discussing one of our favorite rockers and a particularly popular R&B trio.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.