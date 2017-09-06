6-9am: Duke
9am-12pm: John Timmons
12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.
1:00pm – Benjamin Gibbard
2:00pm – Josh Ritter
3pm-6pm – Mel Fisher
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
Pink Floyd guitarist and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer David Gilmour steps out of his comfortably numb zone and into the oldest surviving Roman amphitheater. Gilmour discusses creating David Gilmour Live In Pompeii, his new live concert film, showing in theaters for one night only, September 13th.
8-9pm: Sir Microcosm
Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!
9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.