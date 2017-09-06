6-9am: Duke

9am-12pm: John Timmons

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1:00pm – Benjamin Gibbard

2:00pm – Josh Ritter

3pm-6pm – Mel Fisher

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Pink Floyd guitarist and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer David Gilmour steps out of his comfortably numb zone and into the oldest surviving Roman amphitheater. Gilmour discusses creating David Gilmour Live In Pompeii, his new live concert film, showing in theaters for one night only, September 13th.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.