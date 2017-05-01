Wesley Stace is the artist formerly known as John Wesley Harding. He decided to go by his given name since he’s also an author with several books published under that name as well. He’s trying to make things less complicated but he may have a long road ahead of him to do that. WFPK started playing his records as John Wesley Harding back in the mid 90’s as did many other radio stations. It’s going to take us a little while to catch up! What won’t take us any time at all to get used to, however, is the music on his new album called Wesley Stace’s John Wesley Harding which is chock full of brilliantly written songs with great hooks and the perfect folk/pop we’ve always known. As a bonus to the new tunes, he also has Minneapolis’s The Jayhawks as his backing band! They are currently on tour together and John…I mean Wes…stopped by to talk about the new album and play a couple of songs for us.