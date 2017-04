WFPK is proud to premiere Billy Nelson‘s new video for “Lord You’ve Got The Nerve” which appears on his debut album “Water Sports.” Members of Twin Limb, Houndmouth, and Anwar Sadat appear in the video too. The album is out now on digital, streaming and limited edition hot-pink vinyl formats from Karate Body Records. Billy will be opening for Wax Fang at their Album Release show May 5 at Headliners.