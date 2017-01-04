91.9 WFPK announces WFPK Jazz Live at Lola, a jazz performance series in Butchertown Grocery’s speakeasy-style upstairs lounge. The weekly concerts will be held every Thursday from 7:30 until 10 pm beginning on February 9 with The Afrophysicists, fusing jazz with Afro beat!

Lola at Butchertown Grocery is located at 1076 E. Washington St. Admission is free.

“We wanted to create an event series that celebrates the variety of jazz programming on 91.9 WFPK. Lola at Butchertown Grocery is the perfect space for jazz enthusiasts and novice listeners alike to grab a drink and enjoy great music in a social setting.”

The weekly concerts will be curated by 91.9 WFPK jazz hosts and will include a variety of jazz performers, each with their own interpretation of the art form.

“Jazz is not an esoteric art form meant only for musicians and insiders — it can encompass anything from country, swing to rap. You don’t have to “understand” jazz you simply have to feel it,” said Danny O’Bryan, host of 91.9 WFPK’s Jazz Insights.

About jazz on 91.9 WFPK



91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville airs a variety of jazz programs each Sunday.

8 – 10 am: Jazz Insights with Danny O’Bryan

10 – 11 am: John LaBarbera’s Best Coast Jazz

11 – 12 pm: Dick Sisto’s Inner Ear

12 pm – 1 pm: Jazz Close Up

1 – 3 pm: Jazz Pulse with Matt Anthony

About Butchertown Grocery and Lola

Located at 1076 E. Washington St. in a century old former grocery store, Butchertown Grocery features a bistro restaurant focusing on seasonality, sourcing and technique. Co-owned by chef Bobby Benjamin, My Morning Jacket drummer Patrick Hallahan and lawyer Jon Salomon, the refined eatery embodies the artsy soulfulness of the surrounding historic area. As one of Southern Living’s Best New Restaurants of 2016 and a USA TODAY Best New Restaurant nominee, diners enjoy refined yet approachable food in a neighborhood atmosphere.

Up Butchertown Grocery’s oxblood red staircase and through rich red velvet curtains, is Lola – a hush, hush watering hole offering cocktails, comfort and the permission to be who you want to be. A year in the making, Lola is the “den” to Butchertown Grocery’s “dining room,” offering an unassuming atmosphere for all to unwind with approachable cocktails, midnight snacks, live music and the occasional surprise.

About WFPK

91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville is a 501(c)3 nonprofit listener-supported, noncommercial public radio station that provides an eclectic mix of Adult Album Alternative songs for discriminating music lovers. We provide some of the best in public radio programs, including World Café and American Routes. WFPK is community-owned and operated, and is part of Louisville Public Media. Real-time online playlists and in-depth online resources, including podcasts, blogs, and on-air host opinions are available on WFPK.org or on the WFPK app.