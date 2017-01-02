Thanks to everyone who voted for your favorite albums of 2016. It may not have been the best year for some, but the music was still amazing!
100. Michael Kiwanuka – Love and Hate
99. Sam Bush – Storyman
98. Amanda Shires – My Piece of Land
97. Umphrey’s McGee – Zonkey
96. The Pass – Canyons
95. Pixies – Head Carrier
94. Jack Garratt – Phase
93. Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam – I Had A Dream That You Were Mine
92. Dinosaur Jr – Give A Glimpse of What Yer Not
91. DIIV – Is The Is Are
90. Case/Lang/Veirs – S/T
89. Brett Dennen – Por Favor
88. De La Soul – And The Anonymous Nobody
87. Nada Surf – You Know Who You Are
86. Karl Blau – Introducing…
85. Garbage – Strange Little Birds
84. Frightened Rabbit – Painting of a Panic Attack
83. Damien Jurado – Visions of Us on the Land
82. Bob Mould – Patch the Sky
81. Bear’s Den – Red Earth and Pouring Rain
80. Van Morrison – Keep Me Singing
79. Todd Snider – Eastside Bulldog
78. The Monkees – Good Times
77. Regina Spektor – Remember Us To Life
76. Paul Simon – Stranger to Stranger
75. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Nonagon Infinity
74. Eric Clapton – I Still Do
73. Dylan LeBlanc – Cautionary Tale
72. Amos Lee – Spirit
71. Solange – A Seat at the Table
70. Lera Lynn – Resistor
69. Frederick The Younger – Warm Front
68. Carl Broemel – 4th of July
67. Vandaveer – The Wild Mercury
66. Kanye West – Life of Pablo
65. Green Day – Revolution Radio
64. Brenda – Nightschool
63. 1200 – Symphony I
62. Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings – Ms. Sharon Jones Soundtrack
61. Parquet Courts – Human Performance
60. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Skeleton Tree
59. Kaleo – A/B
58. Hiss Golden Messenger – Heart Like A Levee
57. Glass Animals – How To Be A Human Being
56. Charles Bradley – Changes
55. Andrew Bird – Are You Serious
54. The Claypool Lennon Delirium – Monolith of Phobos
53. Mumford & Sons – Johannesburg
52. Norah Jones – Daybreak
51. Justin Paul Lewis – Every Little Thing
50. Jeff Beck – Loud Hailer
49. Dr Dog – Psychedelic Swamp
48. Ben Sollee – Infowars
47. Mudcrutch – 2
46. John Prine – For Better, Or Worse
45. Bonnie Bishop – Ain’t Who I Was
44. Otis Junior & Dr Dundiff – 1Moment2Another
43. BJ Barham – Rockingham
42. Angel Olsen – My Woman
41. The Jayhawks – Paging Mr. Proust
40. Robert Ellis – Robert Ellis
39. Kings of Leon – WALLS
38. Tedeschi Trucks Band – Let Me Get By
37. Lake Street Dive – Side Pony
36. Villebillies – Holy Water
35. Drive-By Truckers – American Band
34. Dawes – We’re All Going To Die
33. Car Seat Headrest – Teens of Denial
32. C2 & The Brothers Reed – Weigh Station Tour: Exit B
31. The Rolling Stones – Blue & Lonesome
30. Bonnie Raitt – Dig In Deep
29. The Head and The Heart – Signs of Light
28. Band of Horses – Why Are You OK
27. Zach Longoria Project – Up Up & Away
26. Nellie Pearl – Lonesome No More
25. Lucius – Good Grief
24. Frank Ocean – Blonde
23. Iggy Pop – Post Pop Depression
22. St. Paul & The Broken Bones – Sea of Noise
21. Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters – Midwest Heart / Southern Blues
20. Shovels & Rope – Little Seeds
19. Ray Lamontagne – Ouroboros
18. House Ghost – Handshakes
17. Lucinda Williams – The Ghost of Highway 20
16. Hayes Carll – Lovers and Leavers
15. Dave Moisan – Heavyweight
14. Twin Limb – Haplo
13. Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool
12. Chance the Rapper – Coloring Book
11. Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker
10. Wilco – Schmilco
9. Beyonce – Lemonade
8. A Tribe Called Quest – We Got It From Here
7. Bon Iver – 22, A Million
6. The Lumineers – Cleopatra
5. Brooks Ritter – Stereo of Steel
4. The Avett Brothers – True Sadness
3. Jim James – Eternally Even
2. David Bowie – Black Star
1. Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor’s Guide To Life