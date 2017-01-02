Thanks to everyone who voted for your favorite albums of 2016. It may not have been the best year for some, but the music was still amazing!

100. Michael Kiwanuka – Love and Hate

99. Sam Bush – Storyman

98. Amanda Shires – My Piece of Land

97. Umphrey’s McGee – Zonkey

96. The Pass – Canyons

95. Pixies – Head Carrier

94. Jack Garratt – Phase

93. Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam – I Had A Dream That You Were Mine

92. Dinosaur Jr – Give A Glimpse of What Yer Not

91. DIIV – Is The Is Are

90. Case/Lang/Veirs – S/T

89. Brett Dennen – Por Favor

88. De La Soul – And The Anonymous Nobody

87. Nada Surf – You Know Who You Are

86. Karl Blau – Introducing…

85. Garbage – Strange Little Birds

84. Frightened Rabbit – Painting of a Panic Attack

83. Damien Jurado – Visions of Us on the Land

82. Bob Mould – Patch the Sky

81. Bear’s Den – Red Earth and Pouring Rain

80. Van Morrison – Keep Me Singing

79. Todd Snider – Eastside Bulldog

78. The Monkees – Good Times

77. Regina Spektor – Remember Us To Life

76. Paul Simon – Stranger to Stranger

75. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Nonagon Infinity

74. Eric Clapton – I Still Do

73. Dylan LeBlanc – Cautionary Tale

72. Amos Lee – Spirit

71. Solange – A Seat at the Table

70. Lera Lynn – Resistor

69. Frederick The Younger – Warm Front

68. Carl Broemel – 4th of July

67. Vandaveer – The Wild Mercury

66. Kanye West – Life of Pablo

65. Green Day – Revolution Radio

64. Brenda – Nightschool

63. 1200 – Symphony I

62. Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings – Ms. Sharon Jones Soundtrack

61. Parquet Courts – Human Performance

60. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Skeleton Tree

59. Kaleo – A/B

58. Hiss Golden Messenger – Heart Like A Levee

57. Glass Animals – How To Be A Human Being

56. Charles Bradley – Changes

55. Andrew Bird – Are You Serious

54. The Claypool Lennon Delirium – Monolith of Phobos

53. Mumford & Sons – Johannesburg

52. Norah Jones – Daybreak

51. Justin Paul Lewis – Every Little Thing

50. Jeff Beck – Loud Hailer

49. Dr Dog – Psychedelic Swamp

48. Ben Sollee – Infowars

47. Mudcrutch – 2

46. John Prine – For Better, Or Worse

45. Bonnie Bishop – Ain’t Who I Was

44. Otis Junior & Dr Dundiff – 1Moment2Another

43. BJ Barham – Rockingham

42. Angel Olsen – My Woman

41. The Jayhawks – Paging Mr. Proust

40. Robert Ellis – Robert Ellis

39. Kings of Leon – WALLS

38. Tedeschi Trucks Band – Let Me Get By

37. Lake Street Dive – Side Pony

36. Villebillies – Holy Water

35. Drive-By Truckers – American Band

34. Dawes – We’re All Going To Die

33. Car Seat Headrest – Teens of Denial

32. C2 & The Brothers Reed – Weigh Station Tour: Exit B

31. The Rolling Stones – Blue & Lonesome

30. Bonnie Raitt – Dig In Deep

29. The Head and The Heart – Signs of Light

28. Band of Horses – Why Are You OK

27. Zach Longoria Project – Up Up & Away

26. Nellie Pearl – Lonesome No More

25. Lucius – Good Grief

24. Frank Ocean – Blonde

23. Iggy Pop – Post Pop Depression

22. St. Paul & The Broken Bones – Sea of Noise

21. Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters – Midwest Heart / Southern Blues

20. Shovels & Rope – Little Seeds

19. Ray Lamontagne – Ouroboros

18. House Ghost – Handshakes

17. Lucinda Williams – The Ghost of Highway 20

16. Hayes Carll – Lovers and Leavers

15. Dave Moisan – Heavyweight

14. Twin Limb – Haplo

13. Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool

12. Chance the Rapper – Coloring Book

11. Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker

10. Wilco – Schmilco

9. Beyonce – Lemonade

8. A Tribe Called Quest – We Got It From Here

7. Bon Iver – 22, A Million

6. The Lumineers – Cleopatra

5. Brooks Ritter – Stereo of Steel

4. The Avett Brothers – True Sadness

3. Jim James – Eternally Even

2. David Bowie – Black Star

1. Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor’s Guide To Life