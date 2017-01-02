Best-of-Year Lists
Thanks to everyone who voted for your favorite albums of 2016. It may not have been the best year for some, but the music was still amazing!

100. Michael Kiwanuka – Love and Hate
99. Sam Bush – Storyman
98. Amanda Shires – My Piece of Land
97. Umphrey’s McGee – Zonkey
96. The Pass – Canyons
95. Pixies – Head Carrier
94. Jack Garratt – Phase
93. Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam – I Had A Dream That You Were Mine
92. Dinosaur Jr – Give A Glimpse of What Yer Not
91. DIIV – Is The Is Are
90. Case/Lang/Veirs – S/T
89. Brett Dennen – Por Favor
88. De La Soul – And The Anonymous Nobody
87. Nada Surf – You Know Who You Are
86. Karl Blau – Introducing…
85. Garbage – Strange Little Birds
84. Frightened Rabbit – Painting of a Panic Attack
83. Damien Jurado – Visions of Us on the Land
82. Bob Mould – Patch the Sky
81. Bear’s Den – Red Earth and Pouring Rain
80. Van Morrison – Keep Me Singing
79. Todd Snider – Eastside Bulldog
78. The Monkees – Good Times
77. Regina Spektor – Remember Us To Life
76. Paul Simon – Stranger to Stranger
75. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Nonagon Infinity
74. Eric Clapton – I Still Do
73. Dylan LeBlanc – Cautionary Tale
72. Amos Lee – Spirit
71. Solange – A Seat at the Table
70. Lera Lynn – Resistor
69. Frederick The Younger – Warm Front
68. Carl Broemel – 4th of July
67. Vandaveer – The Wild Mercury
66. Kanye West – Life of Pablo
65. Green Day – Revolution Radio
64. Brenda – Nightschool
63. 1200 – Symphony I
62. Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings – Ms. Sharon Jones Soundtrack
61. Parquet Courts – Human Performance
60. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Skeleton Tree
59. Kaleo – A/B
58. Hiss Golden Messenger – Heart Like A Levee
57. Glass Animals – How To Be A Human Being
56. Charles Bradley – Changes
55. Andrew Bird – Are You Serious
54. The Claypool Lennon Delirium – Monolith of Phobos
53. Mumford & Sons – Johannesburg
52. Norah Jones – Daybreak
51. Justin Paul Lewis – Every Little Thing
50. Jeff Beck – Loud Hailer
49. Dr Dog – Psychedelic Swamp
48. Ben Sollee – Infowars
47. Mudcrutch – 2
46. John Prine – For Better, Or Worse
45. Bonnie Bishop – Ain’t Who I Was
44. Otis Junior & Dr Dundiff – 1Moment2Another
43. BJ Barham – Rockingham
42. Angel Olsen – My Woman
41. The Jayhawks – Paging Mr. Proust
40. Robert Ellis – Robert Ellis
39. Kings of Leon – WALLS
38. Tedeschi Trucks Band – Let Me Get By
37. Lake Street Dive – Side Pony
36. Villebillies – Holy Water
35. Drive-By Truckers – American Band
34. Dawes – We’re All Going To Die
33. Car Seat Headrest – Teens of Denial
32. C2 & The Brothers Reed – Weigh Station Tour: Exit B
31. The Rolling Stones – Blue & Lonesome
30. Bonnie Raitt – Dig In Deep
29. The Head and The Heart – Signs of Light
28. Band of Horses – Why Are You OK
27. Zach Longoria Project – Up Up & Away
26. Nellie Pearl – Lonesome No More
25. Lucius – Good Grief
24. Frank Ocean – Blonde
23. Iggy Pop – Post Pop Depression
22. St. Paul & The Broken Bones – Sea of Noise
21. Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters – Midwest Heart / Southern Blues
20. Shovels & Rope – Little Seeds
19. Ray Lamontagne – Ouroboros
18. House Ghost – Handshakes
17. Lucinda Williams – The Ghost of Highway 20
16. Hayes Carll – Lovers and Leavers
15. Dave Moisan – Heavyweight
14. Twin Limb – Haplo
13. Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool
12. Chance the Rapper – Coloring Book
11. Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker
10. Wilco – Schmilco
9. Beyonce – Lemonade
8. A Tribe Called Quest – We Got It From Here
7. Bon Iver – 22, A Million
6. The Lumineers – Cleopatra
5. Brooks Ritter – Stereo of Steel
4. The Avett Brothers – True Sadness
3. Jim James – Eternally Even
2. David Bowie – Black Star
1. Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor’s Guide To Life