Luke Ducet and Melissa McClelland are fixtures on the Canadian music scene, not only as solo artists, but as the band Whitehorse too. Recently in town for our Waterfront Wednesday summer concert series, they stopped by the studio and talked about the new album and the unnamed subject of the song “Boys Like You”. They also did a great version of “Devil’s Got A Gun” and a new song called “Nighthawk” which is on their upcoming album Panther in The Dollhouse.