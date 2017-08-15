In the aftermath of Charlottesville, and several other events in cities all throughout the past few years, Wilco have released a single with proceeds to go to the Southern Poverty Law Center, who “fight hate and bigotry and seek justice for the most vulnerable members of our society”. The song is also in tribute to Jeff Tweedy’s father, who recently passed away.

“My dad was named after a Civil War general, and he voted for Barack Obama twice. He used to say ‘If you know better, you can do better.’ America – we know better,” Tweedy said in a statement. “We can do better.”