The 5th Annual Louisville Music Awards were held at The Kentucky Center’s Bomhard Theater last night in front of tight-knit community of Louisville musicians, promoters, producers, and other luminaries of the local scene. Almost everybody who won an LMA was gracious in thanking their peers and professing their love for this city and recognizing this wonderful community of musicians we have here in Louisville. Congratulations to all! Here are the winners for 2017:

SONG OF THE YEAR



“Funny Ways” Quiet Hollers

ALBUM OF THE YEAR



Ben Sollee and Kentucky Native Self-Titled

AMERICANA ARTIST OF THE YEAR



Ben Sollee and Kentucky Native

BLUEGRASS ARTIST OF THE YEAR



Misty Mountain String Band

BLUES ARTIST OF THE YEAR



Tyrone Cotton

COVER BAND OF THE YEAR



Louisville Crashers

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR



Villebillies

JAZZ/AVANT GARDE ARTIST OF THE YEAR



Small Time Napoleon

METAL/HARDCORE ARTIST OF THE YEAR



Stonecutters

POP/ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR



Quiet Hollers

R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR



Otis Jr & Dr. Dundiff

SINGER/SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR



Joan Shelley