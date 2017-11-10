The 5th Annual Louisville Music Awards were held at The Kentucky Center’s Bomhard Theater last night in front of tight-knit community of Louisville musicians, promoters, producers, and other luminaries of the local scene. Almost everybody who won an LMA was gracious in thanking their peers and professing their love for this city and recognizing this wonderful community of musicians we have here in Louisville. Congratulations to all! Here are the winners for 2017:
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Funny Ways” Quiet Hollers
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Ben Sollee and Kentucky Native Self-Titled
AMERICANA ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ben Sollee and Kentucky Native
BLUEGRASS ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Misty Mountain String Band
BLUES ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Tyrone Cotton
COVER BAND OF THE YEAR
Louisville Crashers
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Villebillies
JAZZ/AVANT GARDE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Small Time Napoleon
METAL/HARDCORE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Stonecutters
POP/ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Quiet Hollers
R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Otis Jr & Dr. Dundiff
SINGER/SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Joan Shelley