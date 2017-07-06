UK’s own Wolf Alice has just released the second single for their upcoming sophomore release. Their first single “Yuk Foo” had quite the punk edge, determined to get the blood rushing and the angst aplenty. “Don’t Delete the Kisses” offers a more dream-pop atmosphere, very bubbly, hints of spoken word, and perfect for you summer night’s playlist. The upcoming release Visions of Life, will reportedly be “pretty varied” which has been made very apparent by the two new singles. The album is set to release September 29th.