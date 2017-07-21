After a few minutes of jumping up and down with excitement, I am here to present the amazing news that Wolf Parade is back and sounding as superb as ever. Last year we got a few teases from the band as far as reuniting goes, some social media updates to let us know about their return, and now, we have new music! After a seven year hiatus, Wolf Parade have announced the release of Cry, Cry, Cry, set to release October 6th on digital, CD, double LP, and cassette (yep, cassette, you read that right). The new single is accompanied with a music video, bound to give you flashbacks of the old Monty Python films.