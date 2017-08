Wolf Parade went on an indefinite hiatus after 2010’s EXPO 86, each member heading their own way. That ended with last year’s EP4, signaling not just an end to the break, but a great setup for their upcoming LP, Cry Cry Cry. Dan Boekner spoke with Kyle Meredith about the new “all grown up” version of the band, the recording, and a few of the songs that hit on “our current state.”

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Valley Boy” below!