Zach Gill spends most of his time in ALO, a band he co-founded when he was 12, or backing up Jack Johnson on his albums and tour. But with a growing pile of unused songs, it was time for Gill to gather the group for a solo LP, Life In the Multiverse. The multi-instrumentalist spoke with Kyle Meredith about how the themes of his family life and political viewings make up the set.

You can hear the interview above and then check out the lyric video to “Joy” below!