Zach Longoria Project is a 9+ member band from Louisville with an incredibly soulful vein. With R&B seated at the core of their music, ZLP weaves elements of jazz and a touch of old-school this & that to create what they like to call “Kentucky Fried Soul”.

WFPK’s John Timmons spoke briefly with Zach about their new song and what’s in the near future for the band.

Tell us a little bit about the new song “Space”.

“Space was written by Gina and I, and the song is about an out of body experience. The idea of looking at the world from an existential position really attracted both of us to the idea of the song.”

We’re looking forward to a new album from you. Have you have signed with a label?

“We did team up with sonaBLAST for our new record and so far it has been a wonderful experience. The labels’ Gil Holland and Jaxon Swain are fantastic people and we are thrilled to be a part of their catalog of awesome bands. That whole ordeal happened pretty organically. I met with Gil to pick his brain on licensing and then in the middle of our conversation, he asked if we were signed, I said no, and he asked if I wanted to do a record with him. That was literally it.

Any news about the band or upcoming shows you’d like to share?

“Zanzibar on December 16th is our next to the last show of the year, and we’ve never played there before, and of course we’ll be playing the WFPK New Year’s Eve Bash 2017 at Headliners.”

We’re looking forward to that as well as the new record! Thanks so much!

ZLP new song debut “Space”

ZLP Site Twitter Facebook