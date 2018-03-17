Kyle Meredith With… is presented by Consequence of Sound and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville.

Albert Hammond Jr. has returned with a new solo record, Francis Trouble, that finds him trying out new sounds and having a lot of fun, especially when he gets to write through an alter ego. Some of that stems from a true story of him not knowing a twin brother that was stillborn, and his mother unaware of that she was carrying twins. Hammond also spoke with Kyle Meredith about the 80s metal sounds that close out the disc, and seeing a portion of his life as written in the book, Meet Me In The Bathroom.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Muted Beatings” below!

Subscribe to Consequence of Sound’s YouTube channel for more episodes of Kyle Mereidth With…

And check out an earlier interview with Albert and Kyle!