Longtime WFPK favorites The Jayhawks return with their tenth studio album Back Roads and Abandoned Motels. Along with two new songs written by front man Gary Louris, the album mainly features songs co-written by Louris for previous projects. They include “Come Cryin’ to Me” (Natalie Maines’ album Mother); “Everybody Knows” and “Bitter End” (Dixie Chicks’ album Taking the Long Way); “Gonna Be a Darkness” (Jakob Dylan); “Bird Never Flies” (Ari Hest); “Need You Tonight” (Scott Thomas); “El Dorado” (Carrie Rodriguez); “Backwards Women” (The Wild Feathers) and “Long Time Ago” (Emerson Hart). “These [songs] did not feel like covers,” Louris said. “These songs all felt like they were in our wheelhouse.” Be sure to watch “The Story of” video below. The Jayhawks’ Back Roads and Abandoned Motels is our Album of the Month.

