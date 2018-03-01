Widely recognized as one of the most creative and influential musicians of the 20th century, Jimi Hendrix pioneered the explosive possibilities of the electric guitar. Hendrix’s innovative style of combining fuzz, feedback and controlled distortion created a new musical form. Because he was unable to read or write music, it is nothing short of remarkable that Jimi’s meteoric rise in the music took place in just four short years. Completing the trilogy started with Valleys of Neptune and People, Hell and Angels; Both Sides of the Sky is the new Jimi Hendrix album featuring 13 studio recordings made between 1968 and 1970, 10 of which have never before been released.

