At the heart of the legendary Muscle Shoals sound is Rick Hall, who founded FAME Studios. He brought black and white musicians together during a time of mandatory segregation to create music that would last for generations while also giving birth to the unique Muscle Shoals sound, and the unheralded but crucial rhythm section, The Swampers. Our Album of the Month, Muscle Shoals: Small Town, Big Sound, brought together artists such as Steven Tyler, Alison Krauss, Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, Grace Potter, and many others to pay tribute to, and put their own spin on seminal classics by The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Etta James, and more originally birthed in Muscle Shoals throughout the 50s, 60s and 70s. In order to re-cut these gems, most of the artists made the trek to FAME Studios to record alongside homegrown musicians, channeling the “Muscle Shoals Sound.”

