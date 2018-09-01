Currently in the midst of his Homeward Bound The Farewell Tour, Grammy Award winning, singer-songwriter Paul Simon releases his 14th solo studio album on September 7. In the Blue Light consists of 10 deep cuts from Simon’s past which he wanted to revisit, refresh and transform through new arrangements with the help of a talented cast of guest musicians. In the album’s liner notes, Simon writes that he selected “songs that I thought were almost right, or were odd enough as to be overlooked the first time around.”

