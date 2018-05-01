For a lot of artists their connection to music began in the church with gospel music. After releasing a dozen roots-rock records, Paul Thorn reclaims his past by celebrating the first music he ever experienced being raised by a Southern preacher. Don’t Let The Devil Ride, his first full gospel album, is a collection of soulful songs originally recorded by black southern gospel groups, and features contributions from the Blind Boys of Alabama, The McCrary Sisters, the Preservation Hall Jazz Horns, and Bonnie Bishop. Can we get an AMEN?

