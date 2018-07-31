He’s been called “the finest rock songwriter after Dylan and the best electric guitarist since Hendrix” by the Los Angeles Times. Richard Thompson’s new album, 13 Rivers, is the artists’ first self-produced record in over a decade. It’s a stripped down, bare-bones recording and according to Thompson; “the album is a reflection of current events that have happened in my life. This has been an intense year for myself and my family, getting older doesn’t mean that life gets easier! There are surprises around every bend. I think this reflects in the immediacy of the stories, and the passion in the songs.” The album release is September 14, but we’re excited to share it with you early as our Album of the Month!

