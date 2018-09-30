So much more than a rock and roll star, Tom Petty was a songwriter like no other. By the time of his death last year, his songs were already deeply woven into the fabric of American pop and rock. An American Treasure is the new release assembled by Tom’s widow and elder daughter working with Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and keyboardist Benmont Tench with the idea of showcasing Petty, the workhorse and perfectionist. The the 60 song posthumous release brings us not the hits, but deeper cuts, B-sides, live tracks, alternate takes and unreleased songs instead. Tom Petty’s legacy lives on. Truly, An American Treasure. Thanks for the tremendous amount of songs and memories you’ve given us, Tom!

More information; Official Site Facebook Twitter Instagram Allmusic