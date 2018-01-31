Bettye is back, but Things Have Changed. Soul icon Bettye LaVette returns with album of re-imagined Bob Dylan songs. For her tenth album and first album on a major label in nearly thirty years, the legendary soul singer takes on the songs of Bob Dylan with the grit and experience that makes her one of the greatest living soul singers. Things Have Changed is a masterpiece of interpretation of one of the greatest songwriters alive, by one of the greatest soul singers alive. Keith Richards and Trombone Shorty guest on the Steve Jordan-produced album, which is set for release on Verve Records on March 30.

