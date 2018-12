Based on his worldwide best-selling autobiography Born to Run, Springsteen on Broadway is a unique evening with Bruce, his guitar, and piano. The result is a very personal one-man show featuring an intimate mix of stories and songs that follow his illustrious career. This album is the complete live performance of the show. It was released following his historic 236th and final performance at New York City’s Walter Kerr Theatre.

