Just in time for the holidays, the critically acclaimed, multi-platinum singer songwriter John Legend has delivered his new festive album, A Legendary Christmas. The record features six new compositions and eight classics like “Silver Bells”, “Christmas Time is Here”, “Please Come Home for Christmas”, and a cover of Marvin Gaye’s “Purple Snowflakes”. The 14-track effort was produced by Raphael Saadiq and features special guests Stevie Wonder playing harmonica on opener “What Christmas Means to Me”, while jazz bassist/singer Esperanza Spalding features on “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”.

