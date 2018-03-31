Some of the world’s biggest pop, rock and country artists are celebrating Elton John’s most beloved and legendary catalog of hits with two albums Revamp and Restoration to be released on April 6. The superstar lineup features artists both new and iconic, reinterpreting the timeless songs of the over 50 year writing partnership that Elton and Bernie Taupin share. These renditions and artists show the depth of the catalog these two icons have created, which can easily cross musical genres and their unparalleled influence across popular music of all styles.

