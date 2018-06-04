Kyle Meredith With… is presented by Consequence of Sound and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville.

Alt-J will return to Louisville on June 8th at the Iroquois Amphitheater (with Tennis!) touring behind their 3rd LP, Relaxer. Gus Unger-Hamilton spoke with Kyle Meredith about the band’s new experiments with live sound, their use of silence as an instrument, and the Radiohead inspiration that lead to the new single, “Hares On The Mountain,” which is featured on Bright: The Soundtrack.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “In Cold Blood,” “3WW,” and “Pleader” below!