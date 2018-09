Ani DiFranco jumps into the time machine with Kyle Meredith to discuss the 20th anniversary of her 1998 LP, Little Plastic Castles, and the album’s lyrical response to her popularity at that time, as well as producing for Dan Bern and appearing on King of the Hill. The two also touch on the 25th anniversary of Puddle Dive, and the news of her upcoming autobiography.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the album below!

And Ani and Kyle’s previous interviews: