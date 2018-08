Arcade Fire’s Will Butler speaks with Kyle Meredith about his “disco town halls” and how he connects with local audiences on a personal and political level after shows. He also touches on a possible solo LP in the future, the response to Everything Now, and being mentored by Bruce Springsteen.

