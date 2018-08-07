Arctic Monkeys prove the title of their debut record time and time again, Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not. With album number six, the recently released Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, the Sheffield crew have once again throw fans for a loop with a left turn on a sound that wouldn’t be out of place in a lounge high above the Earth. Alex Turner spoke with Kyle Meredith about how he found the new style and it’s roots in producing Alexandra Savior’s LP.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below: