Joseph Arthur and Peter Buck are two musicians who are no stranger to a collaboration. Buck, the Hall of Fame guitarist of REM, has side bands with Corin Tucker, Gary Lightbody, and the late Warren Zevon, among others, and Arthur, who’s solo career highlight’s include “Honey and The Moon” and “In the Sun,” started RNDM with Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament and Fistful of Mercy with Ben Harper and Dhanni Harrison. So it’s natural that these two longtime admirers would eventually hook up to create something of their own. Joseph Arthur spoke with Kyle Meredith about how Arthur Buck came to be as well as the inspirations behind songs “I Am The Moment” and “Are You Electrified,” and a bit of talk about Jo’s next solo LP.

