For Awolnation’s third LP, Aaron Bruno knew that he wanted to get away from the mostly electronic sound of his first two records and saw that the path forward was to go in reverse. Bruno tells Kyle Meredith that grabbing a guitar for a more human sound was one of the more radical ideas that make Here Come The Runts one of Awolnation’s best. And since Bruno is a surfer on the west coast, with Earth Day happening this weekend, the two also discuss ocean conservation.

