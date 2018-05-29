Kyle Meredith With… is presented by Consequence of Sound and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville.

In 1978, a band came out of Athens, GA that would change the face of culture all over the world with their 3-part, call-and-response vocals, bee-hive hairdos, lyrics about crustaceans, and a sound that may have come from a far off Vegas-style city on another planet. The band was The B-52’s and their debut single, “Rock Lobster,” coming from an underground sound called New Wave. Of course, the band would go on to even higher heights thanks to “Love Shack” and “Rome,” and continue bringing one of the most fun live shows to this day. Kate Pierson spoke with Kyle Meredith about those early days, being accepted into the mainstream in the 80s, writing about Debbie Harry for their Time Capsule complilation, the 10th anniversary of Funplex, and if we should ever expect another full length. Pierson also tells us about her next solo LP, co-written with Sia.

Listen to the interview above and then check out some classics below!

And here’s an earlier interview between Kyle and Cindy Wilson!