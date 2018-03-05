After 23 years, Belly have returned for their third LP, Dove. The set isn’t a rehash of the past though, as Tanya Donelly tells Kyle Meredith. The two talk about the natural evolution between the friends, the 25th anniversary of their debut, Star, and other bands from that famous Boston scene like The Breeders, Buffalo Tom, Juliana Hatfield, and Dinosaur Jr.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Shiny One” below!

And here’s a 2016 interview with Tanya Donelly:

For further listening, check out these recent interviews with fellow Boston bands Buffalo Tom and Juliana Hatfield: