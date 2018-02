Taboo and apl.de.ap gave Kyle Meredith a call from the gym, where they’re getting in shape for this summer’s Black Eyed Peas tour, to talk about their new single “Street Livin’,” it’s connection with the graphic novel and VR experience Masters of the Sun, the upcoming album to follow, and working as a trio.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Street Livin'” below!