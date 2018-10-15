John Popper calls in to talk with Kyle Meredith about Blues Traveler’s new album, Hurry Up & Hang Around, and it’s ties to their 30th anniversary, as well as taking a big fall off stage, completing the prophecy of one of their new songs. Then the two head back to 1993 to discuss Save His Soul, the motorcycle accident that ruled Popper’s life at the time keeping him in a wheelchair, and how that lead to throwing a bottle of urine at a crew member.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below!