For her new LP, By the Way I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile and the Hanseroth Twins tackled some pretty big issues, both personal and worldwide. That doesn’t just stem from current political and humanitarian movements, but that they’ve also all become parents in the last couple years. It’s made for her best album yet, often heavy in content and emotion, with moments that will have you tearful with equal parts heartbreak and triumph. She spoke with Kyle Meredith all about it from her brand new loft studio next to her house.

