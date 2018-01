Bill Janovitz talks with Kyle Meredith about the melancholia, nostalgia, and the awareness of passing time that drifts throughout the Boston band’s new record, Quiet and Peace. The two also discuss the possibility of touring with the recently reunited Belly, and then Janovitz recounts a story of the time Rick James, Gene Simmons, and David Lynch all ended up on the couch in their studio.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “All be Gone” below!