Bully return to Louisville to play Zanzabar Jan 21!

As the story goes, Bully’s 2nd LP, Losing, was written in a quick, 3 month spurt. That 3 months just happen to be around late 2016 when it seemed all the world was tuned in to the movements & politics happening within the US. Alicia Bognanno found herself filtering those events into her new songs, which also had a deep stake in her personal life. Bognanno spoke with Kyle Meredith about how the LP has unfortunately been labeled a break-up album and the first time she remembers using that ferocious scream in public.

