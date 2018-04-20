Kyle Meredith With… is presented by Consequence of Sound and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville.

Yes, you know Finn Wolfhard as Mike from Stranger Things and Richie from IT, but did you know that he is also in a band? And on top of that, it’s pretty good. They’re called Calpurnia and have just released their first two singles on the way to a debut EP this June. Finn spoke with Kyle Meredith about how the band came together and then getting the chance to work with Twin Peaks, which the band are huge fans of.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “City Boy” and “Louie” below!

Subscribe to Consequence of Sound’s YouTube channel for more episodes of Kyle Meredith With…