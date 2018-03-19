Kyle Meredith With… is presented by Consequence of Sound and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville.

During downtime with The Presidents of the United States of America (Lump, Peaches, etc.), Chris Ballew took a career plunge into family music using the moniker Caspar Babypants. That was 2008 and he’s just released his 14th (!) record under that name. Sleep Tight is his 2nd lullabies LP, and was designed with the science of sleep in mind. Babypants Ballew spoke with Kyle Meredith about the new album and how it carries a tribute to the late Morphine frontman, Mark Sandman, in it.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “First Star” below!

