Courtney Barnett will return to Louisville for Forecastle 2018!

Courtney Barnett is setting up to release her new LP, Tell Me How You Really Feel, and gave Kyle Meredith a call to talk about it’s first pair of singles, “Nameless, Faceless” and “Need A Little Time,” as well as the possibility of a future collaboration with her wife, Jen Cloher, and having The Breeders guest on the new record.

