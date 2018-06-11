Kyle Meredith With… is presented by Consequence of Sound and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville.

It’s anniversary time in the world of David Lowery, who spoke with Kyle Meredith about 30 years of Camper Van Beethoven’s Our Beloved Revolutionary Sweetheart, 25 years of Cracker’s Kerosene Hat (featuring the hit “Low”), and 20 years of Cracker’s Gentleman’s Blues. We get stories behind all of those LPs and an update on when we might get new music from both of his bands.

Listen to the interview above and then check out some classics below: