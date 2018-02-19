Dan Zanes plays the Louisville Palace Saturday, February 24, at 2:00 PM as part of the Louisville Children’s Film Festival. More info here

Dan Zanes latest family record mines his deep love for the music of Lead Belly, a relationship that stretches back to his earliest musical memories as a child. Zanes spoke with Kyle Meredith about how Lead Belly’s music still speaks for today’s world and how it’s a natural fit for his sensory-friendly shows. The two also talk about a few of the record’s guests, like Billy Bragg, Chuck D, and Valerie June, and how it was a Lead Belly tribute that brought Robert Plant and Alison Krauss together.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Take This Hammer” below!