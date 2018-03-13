With his first album in six years, David Byrne pulls off a masterwork of balancing the dark and the light, making American Utopia‘s dystopian dance party the perfect reflection of life in 2018. The Talking Heads frontman gave Kyle Meredith a call to discuss it’s roots in movement and long-time collaboration with Brian Eno. We also hear about plans he had talked with the late Jonathan Demme, and whether he’ll ever do another film like True Stories.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “Everybody’s Coming To My House” below!