Webster’s dictionary defines gratitude as the quality of being thankful; readiness to show appreciation for and to return kindness. Wednesday, November 21st, we’ll spend the day counting our blessings by playing your requests all day. Call 502-814-6560 and tell us about a song you associate with being thankful, dedicate a request in honor of someone who’s shown you kindness, let us know a song that helps you through the holidays or anything else you’d like to share. We may just use your comments and song suggestion on the air, November 21st!
Remember there are resources for you, family and friends if the holidays are a struggle.
Louisville Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 502-589-4313.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
The Veterans Crisis and Military Crisis Line is 1-800-273-8255 Press 1
Crisis Text Line (free text message service) is 741-741
Centerstone KY: Acute Child Psychiatric Services Crisis Line is 502-589-8070