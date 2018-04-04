Kyle Meredith With… is presented by Consequence of Sound and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville.

The hard rock collective known as The Dead Daisies return with their 4th LP, Burn It Down, on April 6. Deen Castronovo and Doug Aldrich gave Kyle Meredith a call to talk about recording in Nashville, the single “Rise Up,” and a few rock star stories involving Dio (tight pants!), Whitesnake (Coverdale nearly burned a hotel down), and Ozzy, who infamously would shave off an eyebrow once you feel asleep.

