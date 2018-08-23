Kyle Meredith is joined by Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard to discuss their forthcoming record, Thank You for Today, his friendship with late Frightened Rabbit founder Scott Hutchison, as well as the 20th anniversary of their debut record, Something About Airplanes. Meredith also shares a bonus interview with Gibbard that took place late last year, where he discusses his recent coverage of Teenage Fanclub’s album Bandwagonesque.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below!